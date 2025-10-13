Leon+Good Gallery opens in Locust Valley

Dennis Leon (L.) and Natalia Good (R.) stand in front of Leon’s paintings at the grand opening of Leon+Good Gallery in Locust Valley.

When Dennis Leon and Natalia Good met, they never imagined that they would be business partners. But the two shared an artistic eye, and now the duo have opened Leon+Good Gallery, an art gallery located at 30 The Plaza in Locust Valley.

“I remember being in her house for the first time…and I’m like, ‘she has an eye,’” he said. Leon, an artist and event photographer, said he met Good when he photographed her son’s bar mitzvah about five years ago, and the two have kept in touch since.

Leon is a former Long Island resident, but is now based in Boca Raton, Fla. He said he has opened galleries in Southampton and Florida, but wanted to move to the Gold Coast for his next venture.

The gallery, which officially opened on Thursday, Oct.9, features some of Leon’s own work, as well as artists from across Long Island.

“Our agenda for this space is not just to be another gallery and just sell art, but it is to get involved with the community… I mean, how many art galleries are there on the Gold Coast?” Leon said.

Good, a curator and Locust Valley resident, said she “never would have done this by herself,” but is excited to take on the venture with Leon. Good said she had worked as an attorney before moving into the art world, and is excited to have a gallery so close to home.

Leon described how own work has been displayed in various galleries in the past, and in curating the Locust Valley space, he wanted to make sure to create a productive environment for both the artists and the owners.

“I think Locust Valley is the right place…it’s just an amazing town,” she said.

Good said the space will be expanded in the future by using the basement to include more space for artists.

“I’m excited to be here day-to-day,” she said.

“We have the right art, we’re in a great community, and we just want to keep going and make it better,” Leon said.