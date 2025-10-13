North Shore High School Key Club project named No. 1 at state, international level

The North Shore High School Key Club’s project, “North Shore Hits the Ground Running for the Chamber,” came in No. 1 at the state level and went on to place No. 1 at the International Convention held in August.

The project involved the entire high school Key Club as they performed 1,516 hours of service for the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President Connie Pinilla extended her heartfelt gratitude to the Key Club for their support in starting from the school supplies collected in September, the Turkey Giveaway, numerous food drives, and beautiful toys collected for

needy children.

The North Shore Key Club under the direction of Julia Salat is very proud of their accomplishments and will continue to serve all communities making a difference to people in need.