Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Sea Cliff
Charity

North Shore High School Key Club project named No. 1 at state, international level

KeyClub2
North Shore High School Key Club members presented their project at the organization’s convention this summer.
North Shore Central School District

The North Shore High School Key Club’s project, “North Shore Hits the Ground Running for the Chamber,” came in No. 1 at the state level and went on to place No. 1 at the International Convention held in August.

The project involved the entire high school Key Club as they performed 1,516 hours of service for the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President Connie Pinilla extended her heartfelt gratitude to the Key Club for their support in starting from the school supplies collected in September, the Turkey Giveaway, numerous food drives, and beautiful toys collected for
needy children.

The North Shore Key Club under the direction of Julia Salat is very proud of their accomplishments and will continue to serve all communities making a difference to people in need.

About the Author

More Sea Cliff News

More from our Sister Sites