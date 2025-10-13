SUNY Old Westbury kicks off its Advancing Completion through Engagement program

SUNY Old Westbury kicked off its Advancing Completion through Engagement program with 150 students.

SUNY Old Westbury held a kickoff event for its Advancing Completion through Engagement program, which was designed to increase student retention, persistence and timely graduation, as well as help close opportunity gaps for students from low-income or underserved backgrounds by reducing financial and nonfinancial obstacles.

The ACE program began in 2024, when 25 schools across the state each implemented the program in an effort to boost graduation rates.

It provides dedicated academic advisement and success teams, assistance with textbooks, transportation and other education-related costs, as well as increased access to priority course registration, extra workshops and activities to support student success.

The SUNY system expanded its ACE program for the 2025 fall semester, adding nine new campuses, which were made possible after receiving an additional $12 million in funding from the state.

The program now has over 7,000 students across the state, including SUNY Old Westbury’s 150-student cohort.

“Education is a passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today,” ACE Program Director Rason Myhand said, quoting Malcolm X. He said that he is excited about all of the students in the program preparing themselves for the future.

David Lanoue, the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at the school, said at the Thursday, Oct. 9, event, that the program provides an opportunity for academic momentum and career development.

“The best day of any university is graduation day, when students receive their diploma in front of a proud group of friends and family,” he said. “Each of those diplomas represents a life transformed, a brighter future and an opportunity to make a difference.”

Lanoue said that moment cannot come unless students stay in school and receive the support they need, which is what he said the ACE program will do.

Donna Linderman, the SUNY senior vice chancellor for student success, said students enrolled in the program are taking more credits on average than students outside of the program.

“At the heart of SUNY’s mission is the success of students,” she said. “The evidence for this program is clear.”

Three students spoke during the event as well, each highlighting their personal experiences within the ACE program and how that has pushed them toward their educational goals.

Irvin Peraza, a transfer student in the program, said he has taken advantage of the program’s public speaking resources.

“Opportunities like this get you comfortable with uncomfortable,” he said.