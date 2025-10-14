Slow-moving nor’easter heads away from Long Island

A nor’easter forced both Nassau and Suffolk Counties to be put under a state of emergency.

A slow-moving and powerful nor’easter moved up the East Coast over the three-day Columbus Day weekend, putting both Long Island counties into a state of emergency.

The storm traveled up from the Carolinas, bringing gusts of wind and rain onshore. It made its way south of Long Island by Sunday, with the majority of the storm affecting the area over the course of Sunday and Monday.

PSEG Long Island Vice President of Electric Operations Michael Sullivan said before the weekend that the power company was prepared for the storm’s potential impacts.

As of Monday night, Oct. 13, PSEG reported it had restored power to over 35,000 customers since Sunday morning and personnel had responded to 400 downed trees and large limbs across the region.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman declared a State of Emergency “out of an abundance of caution,” his office said Sunday in a statement, “due to potential flooding from unusually high ocean waves that may push water into bays and surrounding waterways.”

The county executive urged residents in flood-prone areas to stay off the roads, charge phones and flashlights, and ensure they have the necessary supplies to remain safely in place for an extended period.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning and a high wind watch from noon Sunday, Oct. 12, into Monday afternoon, Oct. 13, for Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The flood warning stayed in effect in southwestern Suffolk through Tuesday as well.

Areas in Nassau received up to two inches of rain from the storm, and according to published reports, low-lying areas in Freeport suffered from partial flooding.

Most of Nassau received very minimal flooding, however.