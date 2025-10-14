Ex-NYPD officer indicted on manslaughter for fatal high-speed crash in West Islip

Former NYPD officer Stanley Cadet was indicted on charges of manslaughter, assault and more for his role in a fatal high-speed crash in West Islip that killed Anna Wilson, 22, in 2024.

A former New York City police officer was indicted on manslaughter, assault and more for his involvement in a high-speed crash that killed a 22-year-old woman.

Ex-NYPD officer Stanley Cadet, 27, of North Babylon, was off-duty and allegedly driving at more than 100 mph alongside Kayla Lopez, 28, of Bay Shore, at 2:20 a.m. on May 11, 2024. The two drivers ran a red light and drove side-by-side for half a mile on Union Boulevard in West Islip — a single-lane road — when their cars collided, according to a release from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office.

Lopez allegedly lost control of her car and struck multiple telephone poles. Anna Wilson, 22, a passenger, was ejected from Lopez’s car during the crash. Wilson was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Another passenger in Lopez’s car, Brianna Dillon, “suffered serious injuries,” according to the release. Two other passengers were also injured, according to court documents.

Cadet and Lopez were arraigned on Oct. 14 before Judge Ambro in Suffolk County and were let go on supervised release. In addition to manslaughter and assault, the pair are each charged with reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding and running a red light.

Both Cadet and Lopez are due back in court on Nov. 17. If found guilty, they could each be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

The New York City Police Department did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publishing.