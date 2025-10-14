Townhouses proposed in Williston Park at 700 Willis Ave.

New townhomes may be coming to Williston Park.

A proposal for five new buildings, which include 18 rental townhouses, has been submitted for the currently empty 700 Willis Ave. property, where TD Bank once stood, according to drawings submitted to the Williston Park Building Department.

The proposal includes plans for 36 on-site parking spaces for residents of the rental properties.

The property is owned by the Poll Brothers, which acquired the space around 1980 for their first of many Nassau restaurants, Pappas Restaurant. They later converted Pappas to Riverbay, which stood there until the early 2010s.

The brothers then rented the land to TD Bank, where it stood for roughly a decade until it was demolished in November last year.

The property has been empty since the demolition.

A 2024 letter published by Williston Park Mayor Paul Ehrbar said Poll Brothers had been considering placing a Starbucks or 7-Eleven on the property, but have elected to build townhomes instead.

There will be a public hearing on the proposal on Monday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. in village hall.