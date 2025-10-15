Life’s WORC is John Pfeifer’s life’s work

“Like many college students, I was motivated to make a difference in the world and to somehow bring improvements to society!” Pfeifer explained.

Drawing on his experiences from his aunt’s group home, John identified a ten bed group home for people with autism and behavioral challenges in his Uniondale hometown.

In 1988, he was hired to work there as a resident advisor (a position now known as a direct support professional. “I decided it was best to address global concerns—by starting with my own home town,” Pfeifer recalled.

Because of his drive and enthusiasm, within three months he was made the assistant manager, and by the sixth month, he was promoted to residence manager.