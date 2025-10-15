Life’s WORC is John Pfeifer’s life’s work

Recently John Pfeifer, 61, of Uniondale was appointed as the new chief executive officer of Life’s WORC (www.lifesworc.org).
Based in Garden City, Life’s WORC was launched 54 years ago by Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps. The non-profit organization provides a variety of services to some 1,500 people with developmental disabilities and autism.
It is an employer of more than 1,000 and operates with an annual budget of about $75M. Life’s WORC also supports The Family Center For Achievement (www.thefamilycenterforachievement.
org), which provides a variety of education, training, social development, and recreational support services for people with special needs.
Pfeifer remembers when he was a youngster: “My aunt was a Dominican nun and managed an upstate New York group home for emotionally disturbed people. My family and I would make periodic visits. I got to know the group home residents and considered them ‘my cousins’. Through my aunt I got to learn about the importance of tolerance, understanding, and sensitivity for people with special needs.”
While earning a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in Sociology from Loyola University (Maryland), Pfeifer formed an academic viewpoint for global concerns.
“Like many college students, I was motivated to make a difference in the world and to somehow bring improvements to society!” Pfeifer explained.
Drawing on his experiences from his aunt’s group home, John identified a ten bed group home for people with autism and behavioral challenges in his Uniondale hometown.
In 1988, he was hired to work there as a resident advisor (a position now known as a direct support professional. “I decided it was best to address global concerns—by starting with my own home town,” Pfeifer recalled.
Because of his drive and enthusiasm, within three months he was made the assistant manager, and by the sixth month, he was promoted to residence manager.
Pfeifer says this job became key to his ambition for helping to bring about a quality of life for people with special needs. He said “I felt the impact how the lives of these 10 residents were entrusted to me. The needs of the people who were my responsibility superseded my own.”
Using his Uniondale community connections, Pfeifer reached out to restaurants, retailers, and amusement centers where he was able to bring the residents for enjoyable times.
“I have always been a spirited New York Islanders fan. So I was able to bring large groups of residents to their games at the Nassau Coliseum,” he said.
Pfeifer remembers how “The 1980’s, and ’90’s were a period of New York’s major de-institutionalization. A comprehensive knowledge base was being developed about new human opportunities for people with developmental disabilities. Community inclusion of group homes was not fully understood facing resistance and controversy.”
Pfeifer thrived on becoming a part of this movement. “I was mindful that what I was doing was part of the greater undertaking beyond New York, throughout the nation,” he said.
Pfeifer continued his career progression at the Developmental Disabilities Institute (Smithtown) where he worked as a live-in manager at their Greenlawn group home.
“By actually living within this group home about two years, I gained an invaluable understanding of congregate care living arrangements,” he said.
In 1996, Pfeifer was employed by the Independent Group Home Living Program (East Moriches) as a day treatment administrator.
At the same time he studied nights at Hofstra University earning a Master of Science degree in Education, and obtaining his Rehabilitation Counselor Certification.
In 2001, he was appointed director of clinical services for Life’s WORC. Life’s WORC had seventeen group homes when Pfeifer started.
He has overseen the development of 28 more residences throughout the Long Island region, Queens, and Manhattan. His responsibilities included introducing these homes into their neighborhoods and overseeing departments such as: clinical, nursing, psychology, admissions, crisis management, and a day habilitation program for people with autism.
He was appointed assistant executive director in 2019 and chief of clinical operations in 2022. Pfeifer has given presentations at more than a dozen professional field conferences. In 2026, he will celebrate his 25th anniversary at Life’s WORC.
“My vocational journey should serve as an example of how the field of developmental disabilities and autism is a noble and viable career path for young professionals graduating college,” he said. “There has been so much progress in this field, but there is more work ahead with even greater financial challenges to be faced.”
Pfeifer and his wife, Christine are parents of a daughter, Alexandra. His favorite hobby is to fish the beaches of Long Island. In 2023, he was voted president of the Striper Surf Club in Bellmore, originally established 75 years ago.
Life’s WORC Board Chairperson Dawn Del Mastro-Chruma said that “John Pfeifer’s 37 years of education and experience devoted to this field makes him well-prepared as our new CEO.”