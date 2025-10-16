Betty’s Breast Cancer Foundation‘s 4th annual “Walking Life in Pink” walk, on Oct. 4 at Eisenhower Park, was filled with positive energy, love, and hope.

Around 150 people — women, mothers, fathers and children, all united by a single cause — came to motivate and encourage preventive breast cancer treatment. The disease claims the lives of more than 43,000 people each year in the United States and is the leading cause of death in women worldwide, but preventive measures and early detection significantly improve the chances of cure and survival.

The ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. marked the start of the 45-minute walk along the edge of the park. An emotional Betty Rodriguez, Founder of Betty’s Breast Cancer Foundation, thanked all those who attended and those who made the walk possible once again with great success.

At the same time, Rodriguez remembers those who have lost the war against this terrible disease. She urged those in attendance “not to give up.”

“You are not alone,” she said. “We are here to support and provide all the necessary resources so that you can continue fighting alongside your families.”



See photos from the 2024 Betty’s Breast Cancer Foundation walk.