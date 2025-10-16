Buddy Up! Harbor Hill Elementary School students make new friends

Harbor Hill Elementary third and fifth grade students buddied up to make new friends.

Excitement filled the classroom as Jayson Melgar’s fifth graders and Dara Kaplan’s third graders at Harbor Hill Elementary School came together for their first buddy meeting!

Students interviewed their new buddies to discover their favorite books, hobbies, and fun facts. Then, using what they learned, each student created a personalized bookmark to celebrate their buddy’s unique interests.

By the end of the session, everyone had a new friend and a special keepsake to treasure.

“I loved seeing our fifth graders step into a mentor role and watching our third graders beam with pride,” said Kaplan. “The excitement was contagious — you could feel new friendships forming in every corner of the room!”