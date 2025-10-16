Jewish learning center presents class in ‘positive psychology’

The Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI) will present How Happiness Thinks: Unlocking Jewish Wisdom for a Joyful Life, the institute’s six-session fall 2025 course, beginning Nov. 2.

The Rohr Jewish Learning Institute will present “How Happiness Thinks: Unlocking Jewish Wisdom for a Joyful Life,” the institute’s six-session fall 2025 course beginning Nov. 2.

Rabbi Levi Paltiel of Chabad of Manhasset will conduct the six sessions at 10 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. The location in Manhasset will be provided upon registration.

When Israeli-born psychologist Tal Ben-Shahar began teaching a class called Positive Psychology at Harvard in 2006, 855 undergraduate students signed up for his class to learn about “psychological aspects of a fulfilling and flourishing life,” the course description said.

Speaking to the Harvard Crimson, Ben-Shahar attributed the class’ high numbers to people wanting to find happiness.

“People want to be happy. Whether it is at Harvard or any other place, people want to be happier,” he said. “There are over 200 campuses just in the United States alone where positive psychology is being taught, and on most campuses it is one of the, if not the, largest class.”

He said the course combines today’s psychological research with Jewish wisdom from thousands of years ago.

“’How Happiness Thinks’ brings together modern research in positive psychology and ancient Jewish wisdom,” Ben-Shahar said. “This marriage between theology and science can bring about significant positive change in individuals and communities.”

A press release from the organization said that in recent years, psychology has pivoted away from focusing predominantly on mental illness to helping people find happiness and purpose.

“What makes life worth living? What makes happy people happy?” the release said. “And while this may be a relatively new topic for psychologists, it’s one that was addressed by Jewish wisdom and mysticism centuries ago.”

The course explores how surroundings and circumstances impact one’s overall happiness, potential challenges to living a joyous life and whether G-d cares if people are happy or not, the organization said.

“The course focuses on ways to overcome the challenges that get in the way of our happiness, including stress, grief and self-concept,” said Rabbi Paltiel, the local JLI instructor in Manhasset. “But we’re also going to discuss techniques to boost our happiness such as humility, gratitude and meaningful living.”

Responding to those who said his class was too easy for an institution as academically rigorous as Harvard, Ben-Shahar told the Boston Globe that it might seem that way, but only because of the deep effect the subject had on the participant’s lives.

“Most things we find interesting, we also find easy,” he said.

The course is designed to appeal to individuals at all levels of Jewish knowledge, including those with no prior experience or background in Jewish learning. All JLI courses are open to the public, and attendees need not be affiliated with any synagogue, temple or other house of worship.

Interested students may call 516-234-3596 or visit chabadmanhasset.org/hht for registration and other course-related information. JLI courses are presented in Manhasset in conjunction with Chabad of Manhasset.