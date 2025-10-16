Locust Valley middle schoolers celebrate acts of kindness

Locust Valley Middle School faculty and administrators have spent the past two years spreading positivity through the ‘Caught Being Kind’ program by highlighting random acts of kindness done by students. This year, a school record 40 students were recognized for their model behavior.

Each month for the past two years, students have learned that a staff member saw them commit a generous or thoughtful act such as helping classmates carry their binders, holding doors open for classmates and staff members, going out of their way to include others at lunch tables and helping other students understand class lessons and concepts.

“I think highlighting students as leaders and role models in the building has helped us to spread positivity,” principal Michael Cestaro said. “I’m so proud of the students and faculty for buying in and doing what they can to make this a place people are excited to come back to every day.”

Congratulations to the following students: Maria Abbondandolo, Shelly Abrams, Giselle Alsayedi, Sienna Barba, Sophia Capozzi, Parker Charon, Dylan Cobas, Luca Cosimo, Paige Dannan, Richard Fajardo Romero, Fallyn Gorham, Aidan Gallagher, Francesco Gallina, Makayla George, Katie Granados Canales, Emma Grodstein, Khadin Hazratalie, George Hoffman, Gibson Larice, Christina Lazarus, Cecilia Liu, Eamonn McGovern, Seamus McLoughlin, AnnaMarie Megerian, Dylan Mejia, Eric Mohan, Luigi Passalacqua, Kyle Pouey, Eric Rajkowski, Dylan Reinecke, Eliza Reyes, Ryder Riso, Damien Rojas, Jack Schneider, Jackson Shapses, Tapasya Sreenivas, Yhara Talla, Tea Witzenburg and Alexa Wood.

Submitted by the Locust Valley Central School District