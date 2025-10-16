Locust Valley High School ranks No. 232 in state, resident says IB program is at fault

Locust Valley Superintendent Kristen Turnow says the district continues to strive to enhance its performance.

Locust Valley High School was ranked No. 232 of 1,277 high schools in the state according to the U.S. News & World Report, earning an 86.02 out of 100 overall.

“Our current ranking puts Locust Valley within the top 20% of schools in the state and the top 15% nationwide,” said Superintendent Kristen Turnow.

Turnow said the rankings take various factors into consideration, but noted that it does not take SAT and ACT scores into account, a test that Locust Valley students “consistently finish well above national averages.”

“While we are proud of our recent successes, we assure our community that we are always striving to enhance our offerings and further support our students. These rankings are simply one measure for how our district is performing,” Turnow said.

But resident Lisa McLaughlin disagreed that the district’s ranking was worth touting, and said the school’s International Baccalaureate program was to blame.

“None of the top schools on Long Island…have IB,” she said.

In 2012, Locust Valley High School was reportedly ranked No. 20 in the U.S. News & World Report’s state ranking, a drop of over 200 placements in 13 years.

Last May, the district’s $98.2 million budget was approved with 58% of voters in favor.

According to the 2024-2025 district enrollment data, as calculated by the state in October, the district comprises 1,794 students. With a $98.2 million budget approved, the district will spend approximately $54,772 per pupil based on enrollment remaining steady, according to a Schneps Media calculation.

McLaughton attributed the district’s ranking to the International Baccalaureate, a two-year project in which students take advanced courses.

The program originated in Geneva, Switzerland, and is now used internationally. Locust Valley implemented the program in 2004. Select Nassau districts, like the North Shore Central School District and Rockville Centre, also offer IB courses.

McLaughton spoke out at the Sept. 15 board meeting and called for the resignation of Superintendent Kristen Turnow and Board of Education President George Valisiou, attributing the district’s poor ranking.

She said she has fought the IB program in Locust Valley since 2005 and has worked with neighboring districts, such as Glen Cove and Garden City, to prevent its implementation in their schools.

U.S. News & World Report said 62% of students participate in the IB program at Locust Valley.

McLaughton said that “instead of having one great AP program like almost every other Long Island high school, Locust Valley High School runs two programs, poorly.”

High school principal Patrick DiClemente said the school offers a wide range of programming to fit students’ interests. AP and IB programming are not mutually exclusive; students have the option to take both courses if scheduling allows.

“We are incredibly proud of the broad curriculum offered at Locust Valley High School and the opportunity for students to be engaged with high-level, rigorous programs as well as specialized pathways to college and career success. In addition to the array of AP courses, the district offers IB courses, as well as several honors courses and access to unique programs on and off-campus,” he said.

DiClemente said that approximately 58% of the current senior class participates in at least one AP or IB course. He said IB coursework provides a “unique learner-centered educational experience.”

McLaughlin said that the district “has refused to do a cost/value analysis” on the program.

Assistant Superintendent of Business Karen Horoszewski said the IB program has a fee of $12,790, but noted that the exact amount spent on the program is hard to determine, as it also includes “portions of teacher salaries, supplies, testing costs, and more, some of which are shared costs amongst different programs or departments.”

Horoszewski said while there is no fee for AP programs, there are “similar shared cost considerations related to staffing, supplies, and testing.” She said the IB fee does not hinder any other programs at the school.

McLaughlin called for the phase-out of the program, with the implementation of more AP courses.

“Stop sending our tax dollars to Geneva, Switzerland, and make Locust Valley High School American again.”