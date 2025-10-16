Former NYPD officer from Massapequa Park honored in Manhattan

Massapequa Park NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller was one of 50 names added to the department’s Memorial Wall in Manhattan.

NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller of Massapequa Park was fatally shot while conducting a stop in Queens on March 25, 2024.

Nearly a year and a half later, on Wednesday, Oct. 15, his name was inscribed on the Police Memorial Wall at Battery Park City in Manhattan.

The ceremony featured New York City Mayor Eric Adams, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch and others adding 50 names to the wall that features over 1,200 officers who have died in service.

“These 50 officers filled their oath without hesitation,” Tisch said.

Diller was the only one of the 50 officers whose names were put on the wall who didn’t die from illnesses attributed to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

Diller was shot and killed in March 2024 while conducting a traffic stop. Diller and a second officer approached an illegally parked car with two people inside on Mott Avenue in Far Rockaway. One of them shot Diller, who was brought to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition but later died from injuries.

An outpour of support followed as thousands of Long Islanders remembered Diller following his death.

Adams said Diller died “taking illegal handguns off of our streets.”

“We will never surrender to violence, we will never surrender to anarchy, and we will never surrender to anyone believing that we will not continue to forge ahead,” he said.

“We reflect on the extraordinary sacrifice made by these heroes and service to the people of the city of New York and the example they set for all of us,” Raju Mann, the CEO and president of the Battery Park City Authority, said.