New MLS Next Pro soccer team set to come to Uniondale, new stadium to accompany it

A new pro soccer team is expected to come to Long Island.

“Todo por la isla,” or “All for the island,” will be the official saying for the new MLS Next Pro independent soccer team that will play at a new $25 million stadium that will be built in Uniondale.

The Island F.C. will play its home matches at a privately-funded, 2,500-seat stadium that will be constructed at the Mitchel Athletic Complex in Uniondale, team officials said at the club’s announcement on Tuesday, Oct. 14, at the Long Island Children’s Museum.

The stadium is expected to be completed in 2027 and will have the ability to grow to 5,000 seats. The multifunctional stadium and entertainment complex will also serve as a year-round training facility for an academy and host various competitions and community events, officials said.

“Since 1960, my family has focused on building Long Island to create a better quality of life for its residents, and this is another exciting step in that mission,” said Mitchell Rechler, the Island F.C. principal owner and chairman.

Rechler said teams like the Long Island Rough Riders, which competes in the United Soccer League division, as well as local youth programs, have paved the way for the region to get an MLS Next Pro team.

The Island F.C. will be one of seven independent teams in the league, meaning it will have no affiliation with an existing MLS team.

NYCFC II, which plays in Queens, and the New York Red Bulls II, which play in New Jersey, are also teams in the area.

Club officials said The Island F.C. will also focus on expanding opportunities for young players in the region to grow, with future programming to be announced.

“We’re building a legacy for Long Island – one rooted in opportunity, pride, and lasting impact,” team President Peter Zaratin said.

Long Island F.C. is expected to begin play in March of 2027, just months after the 2026 World Cup is played in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. The finals for the international tournament will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

“Soccer is one of the fastest growing sports and we are honored to have a professional soccer team right here in Nassau County,” Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

Blakeman said Nassau has a history of hosting soccer teams and tournaments, which include the 2024 Cricket World Cup and the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Ali Curtis, president of MLS Next Pro, said the region has passionate sports fans and is excited to bring the new team to Long Island.

“During the expansion process, Mitchell and his group continuously demonstrated their deep commitment and passion for the sport and for the Long Island community,” she said.

Team officials said they plan to announce Long Island F.C.’s logos and stadium renderings in the spring of 2026.

Zaratin said “Todo por la isla” represents a “rallying cry” that reflects the team’s brand.

“The name, The Island FC, represents this unified vision with simplicity and heart that we aim to deliver, not just a football club, but an enduring organization that inspires new generations and brings the island together,” he said.

MLS Next Pro was founded in June 2021 and debuted in 2022. The league serves as a minor league affiliate for Major League Soccer, the top soccer league in the U.S.