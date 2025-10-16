North Hills passes private road maintenance law, appoints village historian

The Village of North Hills adopted a local law that requires residents to maintain private roads, despite resident concerns.

The Village of North Hills Board of Trustees adopted a local law establishing standards for the maintenance of private roads, a measure village officials said is designed to enhance public safety and ensure fair upkeep across the community, on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

The law requires owners of private roads or properties abutting them to maintain those roads in a safe condition and free from hazards such as potholes, standing water, excessive dust, or vegetation that obstructs visibility.

Under the new regulation, property owners must also maintain proper grading and drainage and ensure that road surfaces meet basic standards for smoothness and materials.

All private roads must be crowned so the center is at least six inches higher than the edges to prevent water accumulation. Roads must have at least 18 inches of bank-run gravel and six inches of crusher-run gravel, or be paved with an equivalent material.

Mayor Marvin Natiss emphasized that the purpose of the new law is to promote safety rather than to punish residents.

“This is not intended to penalize anyone,” Natiss said. “It’s simply to ensure that all private roads are properly maintained and safe for the people who use them.”

The village superintendent of buildings, Peter Cinquemani, will serve as the enforcement officer, with authority to inspect private roads and issue written notices to owners requiring compliance within 30 days. Extensions may be granted for good cause, including weather conditions. The board of trustees may also issue additional extensions and impose conditions, such as posting a surety bond or paying fees, to ensure timely completion.

Violations of the law are punishable by fines of up to $1,000 per offense, with each week a violation continues to be considered a separate offense. The village may also pursue civil remedies, including injunctions and damages. The original draft of the law included 15 days in prison.

Residents Chris Frangopoulos and Jerry Singer, voiced concerns during the public hearing about potential winter repair timelines. Trustees assured them that the law allows for reasonable flexibility due to weather and construction logistics.

The board unanimously adopted the law.

The board heard an update from Shirley Bruno, the village’s representative to the Great Neck/North Shore Cable Commission and director of the Public Access Television Corporation, who stated that negotiations for a renewed Verizon Fios franchise agreement are nearing completion, while talks with Altice have stalled.

Bruno said Altice recently changed local access channel numbers without adequate notice and has resisted upgrading community channels to high definition.

“We’re trying to make the government channel look better,” she said, noting that staff shortages have delayed improvements.

The board appointed Elliot Bissu, a member of the village’s Cricket Club, as the new village historian, at village clerk Marianne Lobaccaro’s suggestion. The board approved a $500 annual stipend and the purchase of a laptop for archival work.

Lobaccaro said Bissu will help document the village’s early history, conduct interviews with longtime residents, and compile records for North Hills’ upcoming centennial.

“History unshared is lost forever,” Lobaccaro said. “Now is the time to record it.”

Trustees also discussed safety improvements at the village playground on I.U. Willets Road, where new LED lighting, security cameras, and license plate readers are being installed following reports of suspicious activity.

The next Village of North Hills meeting will be held on Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.