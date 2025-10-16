20 North Shore High students inducted into Tri-M Music Honor Society

North Shore High School students were inducted into the Tri-M Music Honor Society.

Twenty North Shore High School students were inducted into the Tri-M Music Honor Society on Oct. 8. The organization promotes service through music, including mentoring, tutoring and supporting fellow students, while inspiring members to share their passion for music within the school and community.

To qualify for induction, students must actively participate in the school’s diverse music programs and achieve at least a Level V rating in the New York State School Music Association. Inductees are recognized for their musical talent, academic achievement and leadership qualities.

The 2025–26 inductees are Ariana Abbondandolo, Zaina Ahmad, Sebastian Atlas, Violet Curiale, Tate Duffy, Iaheya Faruque, Luke Feldman, Gabrielle Glatt, Christian Hsieh, Natalie Ion, Brij Kapoor, Olivia Kenny, Ava Kim, Alson Lin, Willow Lonigro, Annie Lopez, Ryan Marco, Cooper McDermott, Damiana Mitchell and Micah Samel.

The students were inducted by music teachers and Tri-M advisors Brandon Bromsey, David Catalano and Jason Domingo. Also in attendance were Superintendent Chris Zublionis, assistant superintendent for instruction Carol Ann Smyth and principal Eric Contreras.

The ceremony featured musical performances by Abigail Neice and Josef Blaine Hunter, as well as the North Shore High School String Quartet — Kyle Wong, Bella Atmadjaja, Chivonne Cheung and Mika Ikawa — and the HS Brass Quintet, which included Cole Johnson, Luke Pourakis, Olivia Makin, Nicoletta Kenney and Jaxx Mordhorst.

The event was supported by The Arts Angels, Tri-M members, and many parents and family members who attended to celebrate the inductees.

Congratulations to all the 2025–26 North Shore Tri-M Music Honor Society members. Go Vikings!