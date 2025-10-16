Roslyn High School podcasters speak with NPR senior producer

Roslyn High School’s podcasting program welcomed a very special guest: Lauren Migaki, senior producer at National Public Radio and one of the directors of the Student Podcast Challenge.

Migaki spent the day at the high school, impressed by the students’ creativity and professionalism, and offered hands-on guidance, including workshops on professional podcasting equipment and a 40-minute Q&A session covering storytelling, journalism, and the podcasting industry.

“Lauren has always been very impressed with our podcasts,” said Matthew Vogt, the lead teacher of the podcasting program. “She genuinely wanted to see how we do things and how teenagers generate such incredible work. It was a joy and honor to have someone of her stature take notice.”

Students shared their excitement as well. Jordan Feldstein, a senior and third-year podcaster who also serves as a peer advisor and the program’s website director, called the visit “one of the best things this class has done. It honestly could not have gone better.”

Founded just two years ago by Vogt, the podcasting class has already earned recognition beyond the school. Two students received Honorable Mentions in NPR’s Student Podcast Challenge, while another produced a story that aired on NPR’s “Weekend Edition,” reaching an audience of 3 million listeners.

One student even secured an internship with the Roslyn Landmark Society, highlighting the program’s real-world impact.

The success of the Roslyn High School podcasting program showcases experiential learning in action, where students transform literacy skills into meaningful storytelling projects. The class develops critical communication abilities, nurtures creativity, and teaches journalistic integrity, making English language arts both relevant and engaging for today’s learners.

You can listen to all of the students’ episodes at rospod.roslynschools.org.