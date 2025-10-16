Spectrum Designs Foundation receives $75K grant for all-electric laundry van

Spectrum Designs Foundation received a grant to purchase an all-electric van for the nonprofit’s Spectrum Suds program, a pickup-and-delivery laundry service that provides meaningful employment opportunities to neurodiverse adults.

Spectrum Designs Foundation, a nonprofit that creates jobs and training for neurodiverse adults, announced it has received a $75,000 grant from the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation.

The funding will support the purchase of an all-electric van for the organization’s Spectrum Suds program, a pickup-and-delivery laundry service that provides employment opportunities for adults on the autism spectrum.

Until now, Spectrum Suds employees have relied on their own vehicles for deliveries. The new van is expected to improve capacity, reliability and safety while raising awareness of the foundation’s mission of inclusion.

The Port Washington facility currently processes more than 7,000 pounds of laundry each month and has already surpassed 68,000 pounds this year, serving hundreds of regular customers.

The grant coincides with National Disability Employment Awareness Month, which marks its 80th anniversary this October, and comes as Spectrum Designs prepares to open its first franchise in Florida.

“Spectrum Suds is about far more than clean laundry—it’s a launchpad for skills, wages and independence,” said Patrick Bardsley, co-founder and CEO of Spectrum Designs Foundation. “Thanks to the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation’s grant, our team can deliver more orders, with a greener footprint and pride—expanding deliveries while creating opportunities, and demonstrating the power of inclusion.”

Kyle Navernsen, a production assistant at Spectrum Suds, said the van has boosted his confidence. “It feels like I’ve gotten very confident after driving the van. It’s a new level for my career,” he said.

The electric vehicle will also support real-world workforce training in route planning, customer service and equipment handling, while advancing Spectrum Designs’ sustainability goals across its businesses, which include apparel production and laundry operations.

“Our new electric Suds van allows us to expand our reach while staying true to our commitment to sustainability,” said Deana Nissen, director of administration for Spectrum Suds. “Every load we deliver represents meaningful work for our team and a cleaner future for our community.”

Spectrum Designs Foundation employs a workforce that is nearly 70% on the autism spectrum. As a nonprofit, all purchases support the creation and maintenance of an inclusive workplace and the expansion of career pathways. Its portfolio includes Spectrum Designs, which produces custom apparel for local and national clients, and Spectrum Suds, the boutique laundry service.

The announcement comes during a period of rapid growth for Spectrum Enterprises, which recently achieved record sales, launched a retail collaboration with T.J. Maxx, surpassed $1 million in monthly sales and announced plans for its first franchise in Florida.

National Disability Employment Awareness Month, established in 1945, celebrates the contributions of workers with disabilities and highlights the importance of inclusive employment. This year’s theme is “Celebrating Value and Talent.”