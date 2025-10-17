Quantcast
Floral Park
Education

6th graders explore LEGO robotics at Floral Park-Bellerose’s John Lewis Childs School

Screenshot 2025-10-17 at 12.17.36 PM
John Lewis Childs School sixth graders created Lego Arctic rides in the Discovery Lab.
Floral Park-Bellerose School District

The Floral Park-Bellerose School District launched a new LEGO curriculum in the Discovery Lab sessions this school year.

Students in grades 4-6 will build and code robots, using the LEGO Education SPIKE Essential app and kits. During their first LEGO lesson on Oct. 6, John Lewis Childs School sixth graders worked in pairs to build and program an arctic ride. Using beginner-friendly block coding on the app, the students programmed the snowmobile to move.

Screenshot 2025 10 17 at 12.17.24 PM
Two students sit with their Lego creation.Floral Park-Bellerose School District

This lesson enhanced their problem-solving and teamwork skills, as they were tasked with properly following directions to build, program and disassemble their Lego creations.

