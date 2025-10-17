6th graders explore LEGO robotics at Floral Park-Bellerose’s John Lewis Childs School

The Floral Park-Bellerose School District launched a new LEGO curriculum in the Discovery Lab sessions this school year.

Students in grades 4-6 will build and code robots, using the LEGO Education SPIKE Essential app and kits. During their first LEGO lesson on Oct. 6, John Lewis Childs School sixth graders worked in pairs to build and program an arctic ride. Using beginner-friendly block coding on the app, the students programmed the snowmobile to move.

This lesson enhanced their problem-solving and teamwork skills, as they were tasked with properly following directions to build, program and disassemble their Lego creations.