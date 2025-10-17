Blood drive to support Madeline’s Mission and raise money for rare genetic mutation research

A blood drive will raise money for Pantothenate Kinase-Associated Neurodegeneration research in honor of Madeline Norton, who has the genetic mutation.

New York Blood Center, the Long Island Republican Assembly delegation and state Assembly Member Daniel Norber will hold a blood drive at the Lake Success Donor Center Oct. 20-Oct. 26 to honor Madeline Norton, who, at six months old, was diagnosed with Pantothenate Kinase-Associated Neurodegeneration, a rare genetic mutation that affects a person’s ability to walk and speak. There is currently no cure for PKAN and the life expectancy of someone diagnosed with it is 10 to 12 years.

Madeline’s Mission, a social media and fundraising campaign, was started by Madeline’s parents and Massapequa residents Gerard Norton, a Rockville Centre police officer, and his wife, Kaitlin, to raise awareness and support PKAN research. The Nortons are getting the word out to give their child, and all children like Madeline, the best lives possible.

“I’m proud to partner with the New York Blood Center and the Long Island Republican Assembly delegation to host this blood drive in honor of Madeline Norton,” Norber said. “PKAN is a rare but serious illness, but every donation can make a life-changing difference for children like Madeline and their families. I urge all residents to donate blood to support this cause.”

To schedule an appointment, visit New York Blood Center’s website at nybc.org/madeline or call 1-800-933-BLOOD (2566).

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Throughout the week of October 20–Oct. 28, various donor centers and firehouses throughout Long Island will be hosting blood drives in support of the cause, including the Lake Success Donor Center at 25 Marcus Avenue in Lake Success.