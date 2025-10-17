Council Member Mariann Dalimonte announces new mobile office hours

Council Member Mariann Dalimonte will meet with residents of District 6 during mobile office hours to discuss local issues and provide updates from Town Hall.

North Hempstead Council Member Mariann Dalimonte announced new dates for her mobile office hours for residents of District 6.

The initiative, which began in 2021, allows residents to connect directly with Dalimonte to discuss issues that matter to them.

“When I was first elected and took office in 2020, one of my top priorities as the council member for District 6 was to communicate effectively with people in my community,” Dalimonte said. “It is essential to provide easy access to information and a direct connection to Town Hall. Our mobile office hours initiative has been well received by my constituents, and I hope more residents will make an appointment this year. I look forward to meeting with everyone.”

The next mobile office hours will be held Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Port Washington Public Library, 1 Library Drive, Port Washington.

To schedule an appointment with Council Member Dalimonte, call 516-869-7711.