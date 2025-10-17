East Williston classes collaborate for Hispanic Heritage Month

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, The Wheatley School teachers Liza Laurino and Mary Martinez held a collaborative lesson for students to gain exposure to the Spanish language, while others took on leadership roles and practiced their Spanish communication skills.

Students joined together for interactive cultural learning through dance and communication. Student Jacob Kaziev enjoyed the collaboration.

“It was an amazing experience doing the Macarena dance with my fellow students,” he said. “They all did such a fabulous job following the instructions and all are great learners!”

This ongoing collaboration fosters inclusion by making world language accessible to all learners, promotes peer teaching opportunities and strengthens connections across different programs within the Wheatley community.