Floral Park-Bellerose recognizes board members and principals during October meeting

Floral Park-Bellerose School principal Lauren Quezada and John Lewis Childs School principal Kristina Lynch are pictured with members of the board of education and Superintendent Anthony Lubrano.

At the Oct. 9 board of education meeting, the Floral Park-Bellerose School District took time to celebrate School Board Recognition Week by acknowledging the dedication of its board members and recognized the leadership of its principals in honor of National Principals Month.

Superintendent of Schools Anthony Lubrano began the board appreciation by expressing, “What I have discovered about our board of education is that they value both tradition and innovation, are aspirational about educational outcomes, put kids and families first and foremost, and, just as important, they are good people who care.”

He presented the board with a certificate of special congressional recognition from U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi.

John Lewis Childs School principal Kristina Lynch thanked the board for their continued dedication and support, sharing that students in grades one through three districtwide learned about the important role of a school board member. The students created handmade books as a heartfelt “thank you” to the board for their service and personally distributed them.

Following the board recognitions, Dr. Lubrano paid tribute to Mrs. Lynch and Floral Park-Bellerose School principal Lauren Quezada for National Principals Month.

“All of the good work the board approves is helped to be put into action by our building principals,” he said. “Mrs. Lynch and Mrs. Quezada lead by reflecting, collaborating, inspiring and giving it their all.”