Hicksville School District shows off new sign and walkway

State Assembly Member Charles Lavine and Hicksville Public Schools Superintendent Theodore Fulton at the new digital sign in front of Hicksville High School,

The Hicksville School District has put $750,000 in state funding to use, installing a new digital sign at the high school, repaving an elementary school walkway and more.

State Assembly Member Charles Lavine, who represents Hicksville, attended the district’s board of education meeting in December 2024 to award it a $500,000 bullet aid grant.

“There is no better investment than public education,” he said at the meeting.

The funding resulted in multiple projects for the district, including a digital sign in front of Hicksville High School.

Superintendent Theodore Fulton said at the December 2024 meeting that the funding would also be used to upgrade the middle school auditorium sound system, repair fences at two elementary schools and enhance the athletic facilities with new scoreboards and basketball court repairs.

Lavine had also secured an additional $250,000 grant for the district, which was used to reconstruct an unused walkway at Old Country Road Elementary School.

The walkway provides access from an adjacent street to a side entrance of the school, and according to principal Laura McConnell, it had previously been considered unsafe.

Lavine attended the two schools on Thursday, Oct. 16, saying he takes pride in helping schools.

“Seeing how grants that I secured are being utilized to make the educational experience better for students and parents is very satisfying,” he said.

Fulton thanked Lavine for securing the funding, saying his efforts “advocate and support the needs of our students.”