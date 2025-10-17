Quantcast
Mineola
Sports

Mineola soccer players inspire younger students to “Think Pink”

Screenshot 2025-10-17 at 12.26.22 PM
Hampton Street students with members of Mineola High School girls varsity soccer team during their visit to the school to promote their “Think Pink” fundraising game.
Mineola Public Schools

The Mineola High School girls varsity soccer team visited the district’s elementary schools to promote their upcoming “Think Pink” breast cancer fundraising game on Oct.15.

During their visits to Meadow Drive School, Jackson Avenue School and Hampton Street School, the student-athletes led soccer demonstrations for younger learners, sharing skills and encouraging participation in athletics.

Following the demonstrations, the players and students joined together for a walk around the field in honor of community members whose lives have been touched by breast cancer.

Screenshot 2025 10 17 at 12.25.57 PM
Meadow Drive students take the field with Mineola High School girls varsity soccer
players during their “Think Pink” visit to the school. Photo provided by Mineoal Public Schools

The events served as both an engaging athletic experience for the younger learners and a meaningful opportunity to raise awareness for an important cause.

“We are so proud of our student-athletes for serving as role models and community ambassadors,” said coach Gayson, who organized the event. “Their efforts highlight the importance of teamwork, compassion and giving back.”

Screenshot 2025 10 17 at 12.26.02 PM
The girls varsity soccer team stands with younger students. Photo provided by Mineola Publis Schools

The “Think Pink” soccer game will take place on Friday, Oct. 17, at 6:30 p.m. at Mineola High School. Proceeds will support breast cancer awareness and research initiatives.

