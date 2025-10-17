Mineola soccer players inspire younger students to “Think Pink”

Hampton Street students with members of Mineola High School girls varsity soccer team during their visit to the school to promote their “Think Pink” fundraising game.

The Mineola High School girls varsity soccer team visited the district’s elementary schools to promote their upcoming “Think Pink” breast cancer fundraising game on Oct.15.

During their visits to Meadow Drive School, Jackson Avenue School and Hampton Street School, the student-athletes led soccer demonstrations for younger learners, sharing skills and encouraging participation in athletics.

Following the demonstrations, the players and students joined together for a walk around the field in honor of community members whose lives have been touched by breast cancer.

The events served as both an engaging athletic experience for the younger learners and a meaningful opportunity to raise awareness for an important cause.

“We are so proud of our student-athletes for serving as role models and community ambassadors,” said coach Gayson, who organized the event. “Their efforts highlight the importance of teamwork, compassion and giving back.”

The “Think Pink” soccer game will take place on Friday, Oct. 17, at 6:30 p.m. at Mineola High School. Proceeds will support breast cancer awareness and research initiatives.