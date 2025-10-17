Nassau residents approve BOCES referendum to buy school, sell vacant property

Nassau community members voted overwhelmingly in favor of a public referendum for the county’s BOCES plan to purchase a school, sell a vacant property, and commit to $5.7 million worth of capital improvements.

The referendum was approved 1,566 to 254 on Thursday, Oct. 16.

The referendum featured the purchase of Seaman Neck Middle School from the Levittown School District for $ 7.2 million. BOCES had leased the property, located at 1100 Crestline Place in Seaford, annually, using it as a middle school for students with learning, behavioral, emotional and developmental disabilities.

The Levittown School District will retain ownership of the adjoining athletic fields for continued use by student athletic teams and community organizations. Levittown community members approved the district’s sale in May when approving its 2025-26 budget.

BOCES said two educational programs in the facility currently serve 142 students.

The purchase eliminates an annual rental cost of $1,014,324, currently shared by all 56 districts that are part of BOCES through administrative charges.

The referendum also included funding for safety and accessibility upgrades totaling $5.7 million at the Rosemary Kennedy Center in Wantagh and the Jerusalem Avenue School in North Bellmore.

The capital projects include installing secure vestibules at the main entrances for the Rosemary Kennedy School and the Center for Community Adjustment, as well as installing three secure vestibules and a new elevator to provide ADA-compliant access to the second floor at the Jerusalem Avenue School.

The vote also allows BOCES to sell the Hasket Drive Complex in Syosset, which has been vacant, for roughly $6.83 million.

BOCES said the projects will be funded using proceeds from the sale of the vacant property, the Nassau BOCES capital fund or both.

No additional cost will be incurred by local taxpayers or the 56 school districts.