North Hempstead to host annual ‘Thank You to Our Veterans’ celebration

North Hempstead will host its annual Thank You to Our Veterans celebration on Friday, Nov. 7, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Clinton G. Martin Park. The event, sponsored in part by Four Leaf Federal Credit Union, will offer veterans the opportunity to connect with fellow veterans and community leaders while enjoying a barbecue-style lunch. Attendance is free and is open to veterans from all branches of the military.

There will also be live entertainment and prize giveaways. All attendees must register in advance for the luncheon by calling 311 or (516) 869-6311.

“This is just our way of letting veterans know we care. Thanking them has to be more than just lip service. We have to offer our support and celebrate veterans in our community,” Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said. “I encourage all our local vets to register for this event. There will be great food and great company to celebrate Veterans Day and honor all who have bravely served our nation.”

Project Independence, North Hempstead’s nationally recognized aging-in-place initiative, maintains an office dedicated to helping local veterans connect to the public services and benefits to which they are entitled. Multiple support providers will be on-site at the event to help veterans learn more about the resources available to them.

North Hempstead is also currently hosting a Veterans Donation Drive, with proceeds benefiting the Nassau County Veterans Service Agency’s Food Pantry, the Northport VA Medical Center, and the Long Island State Veterans Home in Stony Brook. Residents are asked to donate gift cards from Walmart, Shoprite, Stop & Shop, CVS, and Walgreens only.

The gift cards are distributed directly to veterans and can be used to purchase items such as clothing, food, and hygiene products, thereby allowing them to meet their specific needs.

“Every veteran is in a different situation, and there’s no one-size-fits-all approach,” council member Dennis Walsh said. “Gift cards are the most efficient way to make sure they have what they need, especially as the holidays approach.”

Those interested in donating can drop off gift cards at:

Town Hall – 220 Plandome Rd., Manhasset

Clinton G. Martin Park – 1601 Marcus Ave., New Hyde Park

Michael J. Tully Park – 1801 Evergreen Ave., New Hyde Park

Or call (516) 869-7604 to arrange for pick-up.

For more information, call 311 or 516-869-6311.