Port Washington Police District connects with community over coffee

The Port Washington Police District welcomed residents to Ayhan’s Mediterranean Marketplace for National Coffee with a Cop Day. The event offered community members the chance to meet local officers, ask questions and address neighborhood concerns in a relaxed setting.

“Events like these are essential in strengthening the connection between our officers and the community we serve,” Chief Robert Del Muro said. “National Coffee with a Cop Day allows residents to talk with officers in a more comfortable environment where they can share concerns, ask questions or simply get to know us better. It’s a great event that we always look forward to, and we were thrilled that so many residents were able to participate.”

The department hosted two sessions to accommodate residents’ schedules — one from 10 a.m. to noon and another from 6 to 8 p.m. Both were held at Ayhan’s Mediterranean Marketplace on Main Street, with complimentary coffee and refreshments provided by the host venue.

Throughout the day, Port Washington Police District commissioners, chiefs, Community Affairs Sgt. Peter Griffith and other officers met with attendees to discuss public safety, quality-of-life issues and ongoing department initiatives.

Residents also used the forum as an opportunity to ask questions about the new police headquarters, which is in the early stages of development. The district expects demolition to begin in the coming weeks.

National Coffee with a Cop Day is observed nationwide to foster positive communication between law enforcement and the communities they serve. The Port Washington Police District thanked all residents who participated and contributed to another successful community event.

Those who missed the event are encouraged to stay connected with the department to learn more about future events and other opportunities to meet local officers by visiting portwashingtonpd.ny.gov.