Roslyn voters approve purchase of transportation property

From (L.) to (R.) Superintendent Allison Brown, board of education president Meryl Waxman Ben-Levy and vice president Michael Levine during the special district meeting to approve vote totals for the purchase of the school’s transportation property.

The Roslyn School District community voted overwhelmingly to approve the purchase of the property at 8 Harbor Park Drive in Port Washington, where the district’s transportation building and bus fleet are currently located, on Thursday, Oct. 16.

The proposition passed 212-18 during a special district meeting in the North Gym of Roslyn High School. Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The measure authorizes the district to use up to $6.75 million from its existing capital reserve fund, plus taxes, costs and closing fees, to buy the property. District officials said the purchase will not increase the school tax levy, because the funds were already set aside with voter approval in 2020.

Roslyn’s transportation office and bus fleet have operated from the Harbor Park Drive site since voters first approved a 10-year lease in 2015. Residents later voted in 2016 to extend that lease through 2035. By purchasing the property, Superintendent Allison Brown said, the district will eliminate annual rent payments, gain long-term control over the facility, and secure stable, efficient operations for student transportation.

“This outcome reflects our community’s shared commitment to thoughtful planning and fiscal responsibility,” Brown said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to our residents for their continued trust and support of the Roslyn School District.”

Board of Education president Meryl Waxman Ben-Levy praised the community for its strong support, noting that about 92% of voters favored the measure.

“Congratulations to the community for overwhelmingly supporting this proposition,” Ben-Levy said. “This is a visionary step that ensures the district’s ability to provide safe, efficient transportation for years to come. I also want to thank my board colleagues and Superintendent Allison Brown for their thoughtful and forward-looking leadership.”

Brown said they will move quickly to finalize the purchase and transition ownership of the site, providing long-term stability for Roslyn’s transportation program.