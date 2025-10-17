Quantcast
New Hyde Park
Education

Sewanhaka ‘rocks the nest’ at 2025 homecoming

Sewanhaka High School’s varsity cheerleaders performed before the homecoming game.
Sewanhaka Central High School District

The Sewanhaka High School community joined together to celebrate homecoming with a joyful day full of sunshine and spirited festivities on Oct. 4.

Sewanhaka High School’s Rockettes performed during halftime.

The afternoon began with a lively parade marching down Landau Avenue.

Along with music-themed banners and floats for the “rock the nest” theme, the parade featured the marching band, cheerleaders, Rockettes, homecoming court and student clubs. Joining the procession were members of the American Legion Post 1033 and the Elmont Fire Department, showcasing community pride and support.

Sewanhaka High School’s varsity football team, the Ravens, enter the field to start the homecoming game.

The high energy continued into the homecoming football game, as the Sewanhaka Ravens faced off against Mineola High School and secured an impressive victory of 34-0.

Sewanhaka High School’s Homecoming Royalty Tamia Williams (L.) and Eve Guardino (R.).Sewanhaka Central High School District

During halftime, the crowd was treated to talented performances by the marching band, Twirlers and Rockettes. Homecoming Royalty Eve Guardino and Tamia Williams, who were officially crowned during Friday’s Pep Rally, were also announced and waved to the stands from the field.

