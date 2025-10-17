Sewanhaka ‘rocks the nest’ at 2025 homecoming

The Sewanhaka High School community joined together to celebrate homecoming with a joyful day full of sunshine and spirited festivities on Oct. 4.

The afternoon began with a lively parade marching down Landau Avenue.

Along with music-themed banners and floats for the “rock the nest” theme, the parade featured the marching band, cheerleaders, Rockettes, homecoming court and student clubs. Joining the procession were members of the American Legion Post 1033 and the Elmont Fire Department, showcasing community pride and support.

The high energy continued into the homecoming football game, as the Sewanhaka Ravens faced off against Mineola High School and secured an impressive victory of 34-0.

During halftime, the crowd was treated to talented performances by the marching band, Twirlers and Rockettes. Homecoming Royalty Eve Guardino and Tamia Williams, who were officially crowned during Friday’s Pep Rally, were also announced and waved to the stands from the field.