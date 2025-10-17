Dr. Kevin Tehrani to host breast cancer awareness event focused on healing and hope

Dr. Kevin Tehrani, a double board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Aristocrat Plastic Surgery & MedAesthetics, is combining medical innovation with compassion as he leads his first Breast Cancer Awareness & Self-Care Event on Oct. 23 in Great Neck.

The evening event, running from 6 to 9 p.m. at Aristocrat’s office at 560 Northern Blvd., Suite 109, will feature a breast cancer survivor guest speaker and a raffle benefiting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

“This event is really about awareness, healing and hope,” Tehrani said. “It’s a way to bring the community together—to educate, to empower and to show survivors that there is always something to look forward to.”

Beyond the event, Tehrani’s commitment extends throughout the year. He offers free tattoo removal for survivors and reconstructive surgeries at a reduced fee to select patients and one pro bono reconstructive surgery each year.

“These are small gestures in the grand scheme of things,” he said, “but for someone rebuilding after cancer, they can mean the world.”

Tehrani, who has practiced for more than two decades, has long been a leader in both aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. His expertise in post-mastectomy breast reconstruction has helped hundreds of women reclaim confidence after their diagnoses. He said his role often begins at a dark time in a patient’s life.

“By the time I’m involved, I’m kind of like the glimmer of hope,” Tehrani said. “They’ve seen their oncologist. I can show them that reconstruction can restore not just the body, but a sense of self.”

In recent years, advances in technology have changed the landscape of breast reconstruction, Tehrani said.

“We’re seeing more patients coming in to update reconstructions that were done 10 or 15 years ago,” he explained. “Now we have newer-generation implants, fat grafting techniques and even an FDA-approved donated fat filler called AlloFILL that allows us to create smoother, more natural contours without the need for another operation.”

Tehrani plans to discuss these innovations at the Oct. 23 event, alongside his broader message about patient rights and awareness. He noted that New York state law requires insurance coverage for breast reconstruction and mandates that women undergoing mastectomy must be informed of their reconstructive options beforehand.

“It’s so important for patients to know their rights,” Tehrani said. “Not every state has these protections. Here in New York, women are entitled to a consultation about reconstruction before surgery, but many still don’t realize it. We want to make sure they do.”

While breast cancer overwhelmingly affects women, Tehrani said he has also treated a small number of men.

“In my career, I’ve probably seen only a handful of male breast cancer patients,” he said. “For men, reconstruction isn’t usually [necessary]—it’s more about removal and recovery—but the emotional journey is just as significant.”

Tattoo removal is another area where Tehrani offers free services for survivors. The procedure, he explained, often involves removing radiation tattoos used to mark treatment zones, as well as cosmetic tattooing related to nipple reconstruction. “There’s a lot of misunderstanding about what those tattoos represent,” he said. “For many patients, removing them is a symbolic part of closing that chapter.”

The Oct. 23 event marks Aristocrat Plastic Surgery’s first fundraiser for BCRF, which is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. All proceeds from raffle tickets and donations will go directly to the foundation’s work in prevention, treatment and research for a cure.

Tehrani said he hopes the evening will not only raise funds but also inspire attendees to see breast cancer care in a new light.

“Research and reconstruction go hand in hand,” he said. “It’s not just about surviving—it’s about thriving afterward.”

He added that the annual observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an opportunity for medical professionals to step beyond the clinic.

“As surgeons, we can’t just operate,” Tehrani said. “We must educate, advocate and give back. That’s how we make a lasting difference.”

Tehrani’s philosophy, he said, is rooted in both science and empathy.

“When you treat someone after breast cancer, you’re not just rebuilding a breast—you’re rebuilding confidence, femininity and identity,” he said. “That’s why this work is so meaningful.”

Tehrani’s team at Aristocrat Plastic Surgery includes specialists in both reconstructive and aesthetic care, serving patients from across Long Island and New York City. With more than 90,000 social media followers, the practice plans to spotlight local businesses that contribute raffle prizes to the fundraiser.

“It’s really a community effort,” Tehrani said. “Every donation, every ticket, every person who shows up—it all adds up to something powerful. Together, we can make an impact not just in research, but in the lives of those living with and beyond breast cancer.”

Visit www.aristocratps.com for more information about the event or to make a donation.