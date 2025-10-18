Manhasset Great Neck camera club to meet

The Manhasset Great Neck Camera Club will hold a meeting on Monday, Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Manhasset Public Library. The library’s address is 30 Onderdonk Ave. in Manhasset.

This meeting will feature a “program evening” where master photographer Jim Christensen will provide an instructive lecture on emerging photographic techniques, illustrated with a slideshow. Christensen is a past president of the Westchester Photographic Society with many photographic interests.

A meet-and-greet will take place at 6 p.m.

The meeting is open to everyone, as are all meetings the club holds. In a statement from the organization, it called itself a “welcoming group of photographers in an active club.” The club can assist all classes and skill levels of digital photographers, from iPhone, point and shoot, beginners and advanced photographers.

The camera club has been around since 1951, and has been meeting at the Manhasset Public Library since 2011. It is part of the Photographic Federation of Long Island (PFLI), a voluntary non-profit organization of camera clubs from Nassau and Suffolk counties and the five boroughs of New York City.

Visit mgnccnet.wordpress.com/ for more information, including the club’s newsletter “Color Wheel” and educational photography resources. For further information email mgncc@optonline.net.