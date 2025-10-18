Mercato Kitchen & Cocktails celebrates a decade of flavor, family and perseverance in Massapequa Park

In an era when restaurants across Long Island have struggled to survive, Mercato Kitchen & Cocktails is not only standing strong—it’s celebrating a decade in business.

This September, the family-owned Massapequa Park restaurant marked its 10th anniversary with a monthlong celebration that included throwback menus, special dinners and tributes to the loyal guests who’ve become part of the Mercato family.

“It’s wild to think it’s been 10 years already,” said executive chef and co-owner Matt Bivona, who runs the kitchen alongside his brother, Brian and sister-in-law, Keleigh. “We’ve been through a lot—the pandemic, inflation, staffing challenges—but we’ve always just kept our heads down and focused on making people happy with great food and good service. That’s what keeps us going.”

Since the Bivonas took ownership in 2015, Mercato Kitchen & Cocktails has become a staple of the local dining scene. Its name, which means “market” in Italian, reflects the restaurant’s commitment to fresh, local ingredients and community spirit.

“Just like in Italy, where people gather at the local mercato to connect and share good food, we wanted Mercato to feel like that—like home,” Bivona said. “That sense of community is really what makes this place special.”

A Family Affair

The Mercato story is deeply rooted in family. Brian and Matt had long dreamed of opening a restaurant together, combining Brian’s front-of-house expertise with Matt’s culinary talent. Brian met his wife, Keleigh, while both were working in the service industry. Their shared passion for hospitality and dedication to their team helped transform Mercato into a true neighborhood hub.

“Everyone who works here is like family,” Bivona said. “We promote from within—our hostess becomes a server, then maybe a bartender. You look around and you see people who’ve grown with us. That kind of loyalty is rare and it’s something we take pride in.”

That close-knit atmosphere extends beyond the staff to Mercato’s customers. Many regulars have been dining there since the early days and some even have “their” seats at the bar or favorite tables in the dining room.

“We’ve got guests who come every week, sit in the same spot and know everyone by name,” Bivona said with a laugh. “During Covid, those people kept us alive. We had regulars ordering takeout every single day, tipping generously just to make sure our staff was okay. That’s the kind of community support that you don’t forget.”

A Recipe for Longevity

Mercato’s success, Bivona said, lies in a mix of consistency and creativity. While signature dishes like the Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls and Spicy Rigatoni Vodka are menu mainstays, he’s always experimenting with new specials to keep things fresh.

“You can’t take the egg rolls off the menu—people would riot,” he joked. “But I love working on seasonal specials. We try to source local ingredients whenever we can—produce from nearby farms, meats from local butchers. It’s all about keeping things honest and flavorful.”

Bivona, who trained at the French Culinary Institute after discovering his passion for cooking in San Diego, said his philosophy is to make food that people crave—without overcomplicating it.

“I just want to make food that feels approachable and exciting at the same time,” he said. “When someone leaves saying, ‘I can’t wait to come back,’ that’s the goal.”

He credits much of the restaurant’s energy to collaboration, both in the kitchen and behind the bar. Head bartender Michele works closely with Bivona to align Mercato’s seasonal drink offerings with the food menu.

“We change our menus seasonally—fall and winter, spring and summer—and we try to make sure the drinks match that vibe,” Bivona said. “If we’re using certain fruits or herbs in the kitchen, Michele might build cocktails around the same ingredients. It’s all connected.”

Community and Connection

Mercato’s weekly lineup of events—like Martini Mondays, Trivia Wednesdays and Date Night Tuesdays—helps keep the restaurant buzzing even on traditionally slow nights. The recently renovated private dining space, dubbed “Next Door,” hosts everything from family gatherings to themed bingo nights.

“It’s about giving people a reason to come out and have fun,” Bivona said. “We’ve learned that people want experiences, not just dinner. Whether it’s live music, wine specials, or brunch with friends, we want to be part of their routine.”

That sense of belonging is something the Bivonas have worked hard to cultivate and it’s paid off. Even as many restaurants on Long Island closed amid economic pressures, Mercato continued to adapt—renovating, expanding its catering services and introducing creative specials that resonated with guests.

“Long Island’s restaurant scene is competitive,” Bivona said. “There’s so much talent here. But we don’t look at it as competition—we just focus on what we do best. Be consistent, be welcoming and keep raising the bar.”

A Toast to 10 Years

To mark the milestone, the team hosted its “10 Year Evolution Dinner,” a multi-course, family-style event featuring some of Bivona’s greatest hits from the past decade, paired with live music and stories from longtime staff and patrons.

“It’s really a thank-you to everyone who’s supported us,” Bivona said. “We’ve grown, changed and learned a lot, but the heart of Mercato has always been the same—good food, good people and that feeling of being part of something.”

As for the next decade, Bivona said the focus remains on staying true to their roots while continuing to evolve.

“We’re always looking ahead,” he said. “We’ve talked about doing more with local sourcing, maybe even a small chef’s garden someday. But the goal never changes: make great food, take care of our guests and treat everyone who walks in like family.”

And on any given night—whether it’s a packed bar on a Monday or a quiet brunch on a Sunday—that’s exactly what Mercato feels like.

“People walk in and they’re greeted by name. The bartender knows their drink. The servers know their favorite dish,” Bivona said. “That’s what makes this place special. It’s not just a restaurant—it’s a home.”

Mercato Kitchen & Cocktails is located at 4958 Merrick Road, Massapequa Park. For menus, reservations and event details, visit www.mercatokitchen.com