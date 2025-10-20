Crowds shuck, snack and celebrate as Oyster Fest marks 42 Years in Oyster Bay

Volunteers display freshly shucked oysters during the 42nd annual Oyster Fest at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park in Oyster Bay, celebrating local seafood and community traditions.

The smell of saltwater and sizzling seafood filled the air this weekend, Oct. 18-19, as tens of thousands gathered at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park for the 42nd annual Oyster Fest — a Long Island tradition celebrating local heritage, community, and the humble oyster.

The waterfront celebration, one of the largest on Long Island, featured oyster-eating and shucking contests, carnival rides, food trucks, a craft beer garden, live music, and artisan vendors. Local car dealership Rallye Motors raffled off a new vehicle during the festivities.

“It’s great weather, great people, and great food,” said Ravin Chetram, vice president of the Oyster Bay–East Norwich Chamber of Commerce, which partners with the town to host the event. “The music, the food, the visitors — it’s amazing to see people come from Queens, upstate, even out of state for Oyster Fest.”

The event also spotlighted Long Island’s thriving oyster industry and the town’s environmental initiatives.

More than a dozen local oyster farmers supplied shellfish for the weekend, and every shell collected will be recycled to help restore the bay’s marine habitat.

“We’ve been recycling clam and oyster shells for 3 1/2 years now,” said Sarah Covelli, environmental specialist for the town’s Department of Environmental Resources. “After curing for about a year, the shells are returned to the bay to create a hard surface for new oysters to grow. It’s a simple but powerful way to give back to the ecosystem that sustains this community.”

The festival drew an estimated 200,000 visitors, according to Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, who called this year’s event “our biggest and best yet.”

Beyond food and fun, the festival also served as an educational platform.

Representatives from the Baymen’s Heritage Association shared plans for a new $700,000 monument honoring local clammers and fishermen who lost their lives working the waters.

“The inspiration came from tragedy — a brother lost at sea — but it’s become a symbol of hope,” said Al Staab, a trustee of the association. “We’re excited to see the monument built right here, where so many people can learn about the risks and resilience of our baymen.”

For many attendees, like Marc Hetty of Centerport, the festival is a family affair. “We come for the rides — that’s my kids’ favorite part,” he said, smiling as the Ferris wheel spun over the harbor.

After more than four decades, Oyster Fest remains a hallmark of Long Island life — equal parts celebration, seafood feast, and community gathering.