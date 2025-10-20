Families celebrate fall fun at East Hills Spooktacular

The Village of East Hills held its annual Halloween Spooktacular for families at The Park at East Hills.

The Village of East Hills transformed its park into a Halloween wonderland Saturday afternoon, Oct. 18, for its annual East Hills Spooktacular, drawing hundreds of costumed families for a day filled with rides, games, and community spirit.

Organized by the Parks Department and the Kids in the Park committee, the event, held at the village’s theater area and park grounds, featured bounce houses, a petting zoo, pumpkin decorating, face painting, and hayrides that ferried children to trick-or-treating stations along the trail. DJs from All Star Party Long Island kept the festive energy going with music and games throughout the afternoon.

“It’s our first year here, and it’s way exceeding our expectations,” said Jesse Hou, who attended with his wife and 4-year-old daughter. “We love the park, we come all the time, but this is the first time our daughter is old enough to really enjoy it.”

For many families, the event was as much about community as it was about costumes.

Claudia Zimmerman, who came from Dix Hills to visit her grandchildren in East Hills, said the Spooktacular was “wonderful, wonderful, for the kids and in costumes, and they’re having fun. The high school kids are here volunteering. It’s really, really a nice community event.”

Organizers said attendance remained strong throughout the day, helped by unseasonably warm weather and a wide range of activities for all ages.

“The turnout is great and people just keep coming,” said Mayor Michael Koblenz. “We couldn’t get better weather. There are a lot of happy people and a lot of good sponsors.”

The Spooktacular capped off a three-night run of the village’s first-ever Haunted Hayride and Wicked Walk, held Oct. 16–18. The after-dark attraction took visitors along the park’s dog trail, where village employees transformed into live scare actors to deliver frights and fun.

Though he wasn’t able to attend the haunted event himself, Koblenz said he heard glowing reviews. “I heard it was unbelievable,” he said.

Between the daytime festivities and nighttime chills, East Hills residents said the Spooktacular captured the best of the season — and the spirit of their village.

“It feels wonderful to be part of this community,” Hou said. “It’s beautiful and it’s exactly why we love living here.”