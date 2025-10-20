Editorial: State GOP leadership does the right thing

The executive committee of New York’s Republican State Committee did right by wasting little time in pulling the plug on its Young Republican Club on Friday, Oct. 17.

The action stems from a report in Politico, a media company that covers politics, which detailed seven months of vile, racist, homophobic and antisemitic text messages from GOP activists 18 to 40 years old in New York, Vermont, Arizona and Kansas.

“Today, the Executive Committee of the New York Republican State Committee unanimously voted to suspend authorization of the New York State Young Republicans following a report of a group chat that included racist and antisemitic language on the part of leadership,” state GOP Chairman Ed Cox said in a statement issued after a virtual meeting of party leaders.

“The Young Republicans was already grossly mismanaged, and vile language of the sort made in the group chat has no place in our party or its subsidiary organizations,” Cox said.

The New York GOP’s action followed Kansas GOP leaders’ decision to shut down its Young Republicans organization and came amid demands by New York Democrats that their Republican counterparts condemn the messages. Nassau Democrats held a press conference calling on Nassau Republicans to respond on Friday, Oct. 17.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman blasted the now-disbanded group, which has previously supported the county Republican Party.

“The so-called Young Republicans who espouse values contrary to our party’s principles and my values are not welcome in my campaign,” Blakeman said Friday.

Joe Cairo, Nassau County GOP chairman and national GOP committeeman, condemned the text messages in comments to Newsday.

“I don’t know many of these people, or if I know any of them or met one or two of them, but their words are repugnant and they have no place in the Republican Party or anywhere else,” said Cairo.

The Young Republicans were particularly vocal and offensive in New York in using Telegram, a social media and instant messaging service to exchange their words of hate. Included were people in New York’s Young Republican leadership, elective office and leadership positions for elective GOP officials.