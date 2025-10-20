Hofstra professor named 2025 Alex Trebek Legacy Fellow

Jeremy St. Romain, an adjunct assistant professor in Hofstra University’s LA Semester program, has been selected as one of 18 educators nationwide to receive the 2025 Alex Trebek Legacy Fellowship from the Television Academy Foundation.

The fellowship, established by the Harry & Judy Friedman Family Foundation in honor of the late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, provides support for educators from community colleges and minority-serving institutions to attend the Television Academy Foundation’s annual Media Educators Conference.

This year’s three-day conference will be held Oct. 22–24 at the Television Academy’s North Hollywood campus, bringing together professors and entertainment industry leaders for workshops, panels and discussions on the art, science and business of television.

St. Romain, who teaches courses in screenwriting, television writing, production and documentary storytelling in Hofstra’s Department of Radio, Television, Film, said he was honored to be selected for the fellowship and eager to bring what he learns back to his students.

“I’m just excited to be in a room with a bunch of other professors and educators who are trying to learn and teach their students,” St. Romain said. “It’s an incredible opportunity to connect with industry professionals and bring those insights into the classroom.”

Before joining Hofstra, St. Romain spent more than a decade as a New York City public school teacher, where he discovered the power of film to engage students and build empathy.

“A lot of my students struggled with reading,” he said. “So I started using films and scenes to teach storytelling and emotion. That’s where I really saw the power of film to connect people.”

Born in Baton Rouge, La., and raised in a culture rich with oral tradition, St. Romain said storytelling has always been part of his identity. After earning his undergraduate degree from Louisiana State University, he moved to New York to pursue filmmaking before Hurricane Katrina shifted his path toward education.

Eventually, he earned his graduate degree from the Barry R. Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema at Brooklyn College, the first public film school in New York City, and began teaching at Hofstra in 2019.

Now based in Los Angeles, St. Romain continues to balance his roles as educator and filmmaker. His production company creates short films and visual stories for New York City public schools, while his own narrative and documentary projects have been recognized in national screenwriting competitions.

“To me, teaching and filmmaking are one and the same,” he said. “Being a teacher means mastering a craft and sharing it. My students inspire me as much as I hope to inspire them.”

St. Romain said he views the fellowship not only as a personal milestone but as an opportunity to strengthen Hofstra’s growing presence in Los Angeles. “We’re still new here, but the LA Semester program is thriving,” he said. “Any connection I can make is not just good for me, it’s good for our students and the university.”

As he prepares to attend the conference, St. Romain said he remains guided by the same principle that first drew him to filmmaking and teaching: storytelling as a bridge for understanding.

“I don’t have a choice,” he said. “Telling stories is like breathing. It’s just something I have to do.”