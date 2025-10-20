Mineola approves opening of new personal training gym, physical therapy practice

Joshua Jefferson speaking to the board about his proposed personal training gym alongside his mother, his company’s CFO.

Health enthusiasts, rejoice: Mineola is set to see a new gym and physical therapy practice.

Mineola’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved the two new business proposals on Wednesday, Oct. 15, saying they thought the village would benefit from both.

Trustees first granted approval to Ryan Oommen’s Vitality Physical Therapy practice to open at 144 2nd St. in one of the newly refurbished storefronts on the corner of 2nd Street and Willis Avenue. A deli and beverage distributor previously operated out of the strip mall.

“The business essentially is a physical therapy office that offers holistic wellness, longevity and overall health services for people in the community,” Oomen said.

He said his practice’s model is primarily one-on-one physical therapy appointments, so he can provide personalized service to each patient. However, he hopes to hold monthly, free small-group workshops to support the community.

“We want to offer people a free low back pain workshop, for example,” Oomen said. “It’s just something to give back and offer the community.”

Oommen, who grew up in the area, said he was excited to bring his business’s second location to the village. He’s been running Vitality in Long Island City, Queens, for three years.

“Welcome back home, and welcome to Mineola,” Mayor Paul Pereira said. “We hope that you are very, very successful, and we wish you the best of luck.”

Next, the board heard Joshua Jefferson’s proposal for a personal training gym, called Double J Fitness, at 465 Jericho Turnpike.

Jefferson, who’s been running a gym out of Hicksville for the past five years, said he wanted to relocate to Mineola because he thought it would be “a better community to grow” his business.

He said he plans to be open from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day for one-on-one training sessions. Other personal trainers would be able to train students out of his gym, as well, he said.

“I like to work,” Jefferson said. “I like to help people change their lives…I would prefer to be there more often than not.”

Pereira said the board would grant Jefferson approval on the condition that he instruct his clients to park in the municipal lots, not private streets, take all soundproofing precautions possible and keep the gym’s doors closed at all times to ensure sound from workout playlists and weight lifting is kept to a minimum, which Jefferson agreed to.

“We want to be sure people aren’t hearing the clinking of weights every two minutes, because they’re going to come knocking on my door, and then I’m knocking on your door,” Pereira said, with a smile. “We just want you to be a good neighbor.”

After Jefferson ensured the trustees he would do so, the board wished him luck in his endeavors.

“Welcome to Mineola,” Pereira said.

Both Oommen and Jefferson will work with the village’s building department to open in the coming months.

