Long Islanders join nationwide ‘No Kings’ protest against Trump’s actions

Linda Villano and Joanne Clark at the ‘No Kings’ rally in Blumenfeld Family Park in Port Washington.

Thousands of Long Islanders took to the streets Saturday, Oct. 18, as part of the nationwide “No Kings Day of Peaceful Action,” a series of rallies opposing what participants described as authoritarian actions by President Donald Trump.

Demonstrations were held in Mineola at the Nassau County Courthouse and in Port Washington at the Blumenfeld Family Park, alongside more than 2,500 events across the United States. The Mineola rally was organized by Engage Long Island, Show Up Long Island, and the Long Island Network for Change. The Port Washington rally was organized by the League of Women Voters Port Washington-Manhasset.

Organizers described the rallies as patriotic gatherings aimed at protecting democratic principles, equal rights, and the Constitution.

“Everyone here loves America,” said Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, who addressed the crowd in Mineola. “We love our founding ideals. We love equal opportunity. We love justice. We love truth. We love that nobody, no one man is above the law.”

Delgado encouraged participants to remain nonviolent while advocating for accountability, citing economic inequality and political corruption as threats to democracy.

“Economic freedom is how we uplift our democracy,” he said. “We fight not just against one person, but for all of us to have a fair chance in this society.”

Medical professionals also spoke at the Mineola rally.

Dr. Eve Meltzer Krief, vice president of the Long Island Queens-Brooklyn Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, highlighted the public health implications of the administration’s policies. She criticized misinformation, particularly in public health, and urged residents to resist complacency.

“We gather because we will not be silenced,” Krief said. “The power is with the people.”

Frederick Brewington, a civil rights attorney, called on Americans to defend their constitutional rights.

“No king, no throne is above the people,” Brewington said. “We are the stewards of this Constitution, and we will not back down.”

After organizers finished their speeches, protestors walked down Old Country Road to the Nassau County Legislature to protest in front of the building.

Efforts to reach Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman were unavailing.

Participants echoed the call for peaceful resistance and civic engagement.

Mary Clare Chiofalo of Rockville Centre said she attended the rally to demonstrate opposition to threats against democracy. “It’s crazy. I don’t understand why no one’s taking the threat seriously,” she said. “We need to show that we’re still a force.”

Karlene Molina of Merrick said the protest was necessary to protect civil rights and prevent complacency.

Rally organizers emphasized concerns over the use of military and law enforcement in civilian areas, citing reports of unmarked personnel detaining citizens without cause. The League of Women Voters of Port Washington-Manhasset warned of violations of constitutional protections and the potential misuse of military personnel in U.S. cities.

The Mineola and Port Washington events included speeches, music, and community outreach such as food donations. Organizers described the movement as nonpartisan and inclusive, drawing people from across Long Island with a message of unity, civic responsibility, and defense of democratic norms.

Saturday’s gatherings built on a June 14 day of action that drew millions nationwide. Local organizers, including Engage Long Island, Show Up Long Island, and the Long Island Network for Change, said the movement will continue until the country’s democratic institutions are fully protected.

“America has no kings,” Brewington told the crowd. “The power belongs to the people, and we are claiming it together.”