Old Westbury Gardens hosts 3rd annual Korean Culture Day

Performers danced and showed their talents during Old Westbury Gardens’ Korean Culture Day.

More than 600 people gathered Saturday, Oct. 18, at Old Westbury Gardens for the third annual Korean Culture Day, an event celebrating the heritage, arts, and cuisine of Korea.

The celebration was co-hosted by the Museum of Korean American Immigration and Old Westbury Gardens and sponsored by Food Bazaar, Byeongcheon Sundae, Lucky Supply, and the Long Island Conservatory of Music.

Attendees enjoyed a variety of performances and cultural demonstrations throughout the day.

The event began with a concert in the Red Ballroom from 2 p.m. to 2:40 p.m., featuring an accordion and trio performance presented by the Long Island Conservatory of Music.

Following the concert, Minsun Kim, Carol Large, Jay Jacob, and local elected officials offered welcome remarks.

Outdoor performances from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. showcased Korean traditional dance, K-Pop dance routines, and a Tae Kwon Do demonstration.

Guests also sampled Korean food tastings, including dishes provided by local sponsors, while families and friends explored the gardens and experienced the vibrant culture.

Kim, the event’s organizer, said the event aimed to highlight Korean heritage and foster community engagement.

The festival provided a mix of entertainment, food, and cultural education, drawing attendees of all ages.

Many visitors said they appreciated the opportunity to learn about Korean traditions while enjoying a day outdoors in the scenic gardens.