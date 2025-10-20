Stronger Than Cancer 5K unites hundreds to support free cancer care on Long Island

Hundreds of runners, walkers, and supporters gathered at Sid Jacobson JCC on Sunday morning, Oct. 19, for the annual Stronger Than Cancer 5K Run, Walk, and Family Block Party, raising critical funds for the center’s Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness Center.

The event, which began at 9:30 a.m., brought together families, survivors, and community members to help ensure free, life-changing services remain available for individuals affected by cancer across Long Island.

This year’s honoree, Julie Assael, a licensed clinical social worker, a cancer survivor and social worker at Sid Jacobson JCC, shared her gratitude for the support she received during her own battle.

“As a cancer survivor, I carry such deep gratitude for the gift of health and for the unwavering support I received throughout my journey,” Assael said. “The team at NMCWC made all the difference.”

The Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness Center provides counseling, fitness programs, and support groups at no cost. Its newest initiative, the Younger Adult Cancer Connection, serves adults ages 18–49 navigating treatment and survivorship.

“Every dollar raised at the 5K directly funds our programs and allows us to keep every service completely free,” said Randy Hight, the center’s director. “No one facing cancer in our community ever has to do it alone.”

After the race, families gathered for a festive block party featuring live music, local food vendors, games, and a bounce house.

The community event turned the JCC’s parking lot into a celebration of hope and resilience, extending the race’s spirit well beyond the finish line.