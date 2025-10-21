Roslyn Estates board weighs tree appeal, tech upgrades

Roslyn Estates Trustee Susan Rubinstein (L.) and Mayor Adam Koblenz during the October board of trustees meeting.

A Village of Roslyn Estates homeowner urged trustees Monday night, Oct. 20, to overturn a partial denial of his tree removal permit, arguing that two large trees behind his home pose both a financial and safety risk to his family.

Resident Jeff Weingarten appealed the decision of the village’s tree review committee, which approved some removals but denied others. He told the board the remaining trees could fall and damage his property or neighboring homes — a risk he said he already experienced last winter.

“That tree caused massive damage — it destroyed my retaining wall, my pool equipment, and cost me at least $60,000,” Weingarten said. “If these two trees fall, they could hit my house or my neighbors’ houses. It’s partly about money, and it’s partly about life safety.”

He added that his grandchildren often sleep in a room facing the backyard. “If God forbid the tree fell and hit my house, it could hit the room they sleep in,” he said.

Roslyn Estates Mayor Adam Koblenz acknowledged the seriousness of the concern but said the board would need input from the village arborist before deciding.

“We are inclined to submit your arborist’s report to the village’s arborist for comment,” Koblenz said. The board agreed to reserve its decision until either the next regular meeting or a potential special session once the arborist’s review is complete.

The board also adopted an amendment to standardize renewal fees for building permits, simplifying the process for long-running construction projects.

Under the updated schedule, each of the fifth, sixth, and seventh renewals allows an additional three-month extension for a $5,000 fee. “We want to keep everything consistent,” said Brett Auerbach. “After 21 months, which should be more than enough time to build a house, each renewal carries the same cost and duration.”

Trustees later ratified an email vote approving the sixth and seventh renewals of a building permit at 50 The Intervale, confirming prior electronic action.

The board also reviewed proposals to redesign the village website to improve usability and allow online payments for permits and taxes.

Village Clerk John Giordano said all three proposals presented would create “a much more user-friendly solution” for residents.

Representatives from Wolfpack ITS, a Bellmore-based IT and web design firm, attended to discuss their proposal in person. The Board of

Trustees said they would take under consideration their proposal.

The board thanked the presenters and said they would review all proposals before making a final decision.

Trustees also introduced a bill to amend the village code to prohibit the outdoor storage of trailers, adding them to the list of restricted items under Section 200-19. A public hearing will be held during the next board meeting.

The board unanimously approved a resolution designating Wednesday, March 18, as Village Election Day. The next Village of Roslyn Estates Board of Trustees meeting will be held on Nov. 17.