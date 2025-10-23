2025 Latinx Arts Festival and Book Fair celebrates culture, community

The 2025 Latinx Arts Festival and Book Fair at Nassau Community College was a celebration of arts, culture and community.

The 2nd Annual Latinx Arts Festival and Book Fair unfolded into a vibrant three-day celebration of culture and educational enrichment, uniting communities across Long Island and beyond.

The celebration kicked off on Oct. 9 at the Westbury Memorial Public Library with a heartfelt cultural showcase, where diverse art forms came alive in an inspiring display of Latinx heritage. On opening day, the festival honored its deep connection to history with a land acknowledgment presented by artist Denise Silva Dennis from the Shinnecock Nation, tying the historical roots to the Latin American narrative.

The immersion continued on Oct. 10 at Nassau Community College, focusing on the next generation. Over 200 students from six Long Island schools participated in arts-in-education activities, guided by renowned local and international figures. Highlights of the Latinx Arts Festival included the evocative folkloric duet Pulso de Barro, award-winning author Carolina Mojica, and visual artists Laura Villa, Silvia Aviles and Ivan Estevez, whose powerful work resonated with the theme “Unbound: A Cultural Migration Experience.”

On Oct. 11, the 2025 Latinx Arts Festival and Book Fair opened its arms to the public, welcoming families from across Long Island. The day featured an inspiring presentation by international life coach and author Amparo Moles, alongside the moving community art project “A Breast of Hope” by Betty Breast Cancer Foundation, supported by the Huntington Arts Council.

Attorney Adam M. Tavares delivered a compelling talk about individual rights, while the Education Impact Foundation hosted a workshop on protecting the rights of immigrant students in New York State. The program focused on elevating the Latino community through arts in education, offering resources on major topics affecting today’s society.

“This three-day immersive program is more than just an arts festival,” said one organizer. “It’s about promoting bilingual literacy, providing resources to Long Island families, and uplifting our diverse voices,” shared Adriana Devers, program founder.

An initiative of Cuentos de Triadas Inc., in collaboration with La CASA at Nassau Community College, LILTA, and a coalition of Long Island organizations, the Latinx Arts Festival fostered a warm, welcoming environment. It invited a crowd of all ages to engage in a beautiful, collective cultural experience, celebrating the rich diversity of Latinx arts and community.

For more information, visit CuentosseTriadas.com.