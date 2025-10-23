Election Guide 2025: Nassau County Legislature candidate District 1, Scott Davis, Dem.

BIO

Scott Davis, Esq. is running to represent the newly reapportioned First Legislative District, which encompasses the entirety of Rockville Centre, Roosevelt and South Hempstead and portions of North Baldwin and Hempstead Village.

During his first two years in office, Davis has distinguished himself as an experienced and pragmatic leader who is delivering results. From fixing broken sidewalks and improving traffic safety to helping resolve housing and tax issues, Davis is committed to making government accessible and responsive, and he works closely with residents, local officials, and nonprofits to address those needs head-on.

Davis is a lifelong resident of Long Island who grew up in Hempstead and resides in Rockville Centre, where he and his wife have raised their family. A graduate of SUNY Buffalo and Hofstra Law School, Scott is an attorney with over 30 years of experience in litigation, coaches law school trial advocacy and served as a commissioner of the Nassau County Civil Service Commission.

​Being an active and positive member of the community is a part of Davis’ commitment to giving back. He has coached youth football and basketball, and mentored students from elementary through high school.

​He is also vice president and founding member of the RVC Friends of MLK, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the Rockville Centre community.

Davis is an avid physical fitness enthusiast, marathon runner and enjoys playing basketball. Davis can be counted on to use his experience and demonstrated commitment to the community to advocate and legislate for all residents of District 1.

Legislative priorities

1. I will focus on affordability, which is one of the top concerns expressed by my constituents. I will work to decrease wasteful spending in the county and continue to push the county to make fiscal decisions based on reasonable revenue projections.

2. I will continue to fight to ensure that county resources are applied equitably to all communities to invest in park and infrastructure projects – not just ones that are politically favored.

3. My office addressed over 1,000 constituent cases in our first two years, and I will continue to build relationships with community members in the newly reapportioned First District.