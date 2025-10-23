Election Guide 2025: Nassau County Legislature candidate District 17 Rose Marie Walker, Rep., Con.

Rose Marie Walker brings extensive experience in public service, having served as a county legislator since 2010 and previously as a council member for the Town of Oyster Bay from 2004 to 2010.

She is also deeply involved in the local community, with a long history of civic engagement and leadership, including:

Active member of the Hicksville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary

Past president and active with Irish Americans in Government

Past president of the Dutch Lane PTA, as well as the Hicksville Middle and High School PTSA, past president of Hicksville Council of PTAs

Active member of various youth organizations and civic organizations

Top 3 Issues

Taxes and affordability:

The rising cost of living and high property taxes are forcing many families and young people to leave the county. To make our communities more affordable, Rose previously cut property taxes by $70 million and is freezing taxes for 2026 while maintaining vital services.

Public safety:

Public safety remains a top priority. Rose works closely with local law enforcement to keep neighborhoods safe and fight crime. She continues to advocate for changes to state criminal justice reforms like “Cashless Bail,” “Clean Slate,” and “Raise the Age,” which have allowed dangerous criminals to return to our streets.

Environment:

Water contamination remains a major concern in LD 17, particularly from the Grumman/Navy Plume and 1,4-dioxane.

Walker has worked closely with local water districts, who deserve recognition for their commitment to public health, and helped secure funding for clean drinking water initiatives across the County, including $300,000 in ARPA funds for the Hicksville Water District.

She remains committed to addressing contamination and protecting our water supply.