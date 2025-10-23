Margaret Myhan appointed executive director of NOSH Delivers!

Christine Rice, chairwoman of NOSH Delivers!, the Glen Cove food pantry which serves 750 Long Island families a week, announced that NOSH’s board of directors has met the challenges of the pantry’s growth by creating the position of executive director and filling that role with Margaret Myhan who, over three decades, has held many leadership roles in the not-for-profit and corporate sectors. Rice said that Myhan will oversee all of NOSH’s management, operations, and donor relations, responsibilities that previously had been met by members of the board of directors. Myhan will oversee and collaborate with two current NOSH directors: Courtney Callahan, the founder of NOSH and the current director of NOSH youth and community engagement, and Linda Eastman, the director of operations.

Most recently, Myhan, a resident of Garden City who holds a BA from Molloy University and an MBA from Adelphi University, was president/CEO of Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Syosset. Prior to that, she held executive positions at several prestigious New York City companies, including Rockefeller Group Business Centers (general manager), OgilvyOne (senior partner), Rapp Collins Worldwide (vice president) and Grey Direct Marketing (vice president). Myhan has worked with various charitable and not-for -profit organizations. She said: “My professional and personal life has been enriched by the values and life priorities that were instilled through these diversified outreach opportunities. Because of that, I am passionate to foster NOSH’s vision for a hunger-free, thriving community and to uphold their values of respect, dignity, compassion and community.”

NOSH Delivers! was founded in March 2020 to address increasing food insecurity arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the nonperishables NOSH distributes to recipients are provided by the region’s major food banks, LI Cares and Island Harvest. Area supermarkets, farm stands and bakeries regularly contribute foodstuffs, as do members of the community. Each month NOSH provides families with the groceries needed for 37,000 meals; on an annual basis, this approaches a half-million meals each year. Donations of fresh produce and unexpired groceries are always welcome at NOSH’s 15 Hill St. location, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9 am-1 pm and two Saturdays each month, 9:30am-12 noon. Among the most needed items are rice, beans, pasta, canned tuna and canned chicken.

NOSH’s more than 370 volunteers fill many roles, from preparing NOSHbags for home delivery, to driving these groceries to recipients’ homes, to slicing and bagging bread, to preparing bags of fresh produce, to maintaining NOSH’s shelves of canned, bottled and boxed goods, and to assisting walk-in recipients in selecting produce, nonperishables, dairy, meats and poultry. Weekly deliveries are to homes in Bayville, Glen Cove, Roslyn, Locust Valley and Sea Cliff. Each week, NOSH volunteers assist hundreds of walk-in recipients from locations throughout Nassau County, but primarily from surrounding North Shore communities, who come to the food pantry at the VFW Hall to select their groceries.

NOSH Delivers! is a not-for-profit organization; donations are deductible to the full extent of the law. Donations by check may be mailed to Nosh Delivers!; P.O. Box 99, Sea Cliff, NY 11579-1277. For online donations, PayPal or Venmo, visit https://www.noshdelivers.org/donate/.

For further information, visit https://www.noshdelivers.org/ or call the NOSH Delivers! hotline, (516) 366-0277.

