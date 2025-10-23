Tom James Company opens new showroom in Roslyn Heights

Town of North Hempstead Clerk, Ragini Srivastava (L.), Tom James Partner Heidi Goldstein (C.) and Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena at the ribbon cutting for Tom James Company in Roslyn Heights.

After more than two decades in Lake Success, custom clothier Heidi Goldstein of the Tom James Company has found a new home for her business, right in her own neighborhood.

Goldstein, a partner with Tom James for 31 years, officially opened the Roslyn Heights showroom in late August at 70 Glen Cove Road, Suite LL2. The move came after a tumultuous year at her former office on Marcus Avenue, where a luxury bus crashed through the building’s parking lot last June.

“It was a wonderful building to be in for 21 of those 22 years, but the last year was pretty rough,” Goldstein said. “When the landlord let us out of our leases, I started looking for a new space and one day I saw a ‘for rent’ sign right on my street in Roslyn. I couldn’t believe it. Now I live and work in the same place.”

The Tom James Company is the world’s largest custom clothing maker, producing garments in its own factories, most of them in the United States. The company’s motto, “We come to you,” reflects its business model of meeting busy professionals at their homes or offices to design tailored wardrobes.

Goldstein said the new Roslyn showroom will also be open to clients who prefer to visit her space on Glen Cove Road.

“Most of our clients are successful and very busy, so we save them time by going to them,” she said.

As she settles into the new location, Goldstein said she’s setting ambitious goals for the coming year.

“I have a goal of doubling my women’s clothing business in 2026,” she said, noting that Tom James began expanding its women’s line about a decade ago. “Our women’s clothing is so fabulous, I love what we’re making.”

Goldstein said the most rewarding part of her work remains helping clients feel confident in clothes that truly fit.

“When I deliver clothes to someone who’s never been able to find the right fit before, the joy on their face is incredible,” she said. “They finally feel good and can be on their A-game.”

The Roslyn Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon-cutting to welcome Goldstein and the Tom James Company to the community, a milestone she said feels is particularly meaningful.

“I’ve lived in Roslyn for years, but my business was never here,” Goldstein said. “It feels great to finally be part of the community where I live.”

For more information, call 516-200-6200 or visit www.tomjames.com.