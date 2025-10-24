Bethpage students celebrate record-breaking fundraiser with slime and duct tape

Students from all three teachers’ classes posed for a picture with their teachers taped to the wall behind them.

Kramer Lane Elementary School’s gymnasium erupted in cheers on Wednesday as students celebrated the overwhelming success of this year’s Fun Run fundraiser – and collected prizes.

The student body not only met but surpassed their $40,000 fundraising goal, ultimately raising an impressive $42,440 for the school’s PTA. The funds will support

programs, cultural arts initiatives and special events that benefit all students throughout the year.

But for the kids, the real reward came in watching their beloved principal and three teachers pay up on their promises.

As part of the fundraising incentives, students earned the privilege of duct-taping three teachers to a wall in the main school hallway. Fifth-grade teacher Mrs. Denise Caliguri, along with fourth-grade teachers Mrs. Sara Dionne and Mrs. Michelle Brady, volunteered as tribute for this unique honor.

With assistance from PTA members, students from each teacher’s class took turns layering strips of heavy-duty duct tape, securing the three educators to the wall outside the gym. The tape proved so effective that when the step stools supporting each teacher were pulled away, all three remained suspended against the wall, hovering inches off the ground – much to the delight of their cheering students.

Following the duct tape spectacle, the entire student body gathered in the gymnasium for the grand finale: sliming Principal Kerri McCarthy. As the top fundraising class,

Mrs. Caliguri’s students earned the honor of dumping multiple buckets of colorful slime over their principal, who proved to be an exceptionally good sport throughout the messy ordeal.

The Fun Run fundraiser, organized through Boosterthon, transformed what could have been a routine donation drive into an engaging, goal-oriented event that brought the entire school community together. The funds raised will directly impact student experiences throughout the academic year, making the sticky sensation well worth it for everyone involved.