Roslyn High School hosts annual Bulldog Food Pantry Donation Day

The Roslyn High School Parent Faculty Association hosted its annual Bulldog Food Pantry Donation Day on Wednesday, Oct. 8, bringing together students, staff and families to support local families in need.

Despite rainy weather, residents turned out in the high school’s front circle with donations of nonperishable items, including canned goods, pasta and cereal. More than 600 grocery items were collected to help stock the Bulldog Food Pantry, which also supports neighboring pantries as the holiday season approaches.

Monetary donations to purchase food for the pantry are accepted via Venmo at @rhs-pfa.

“The Bulldog Food Pantry has become an important part of our vocational program,” said teacher Alysse Graziano. “It gives students meaningful, hands-on experiences that build essential life and job skills they’ll carry with them beyond high school.”

The event not only provided critical supplies for families but also reflected Roslyn’s enduring spirit of generosity and community connection.