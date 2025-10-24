Carle Place’s Rushmore Avenue School hosts book drive supporting Book Fairies

Carle Place’s Rushmore Avenue School hosted its annual book drive in support of the Book Fairies nonprofit organization. This year the school’s parents, students and staff collected 13 boxes of books to help provide access to reading materials for children in need.

The Book Fairies have distributed over five million books to communities across the country, and Rushmore is honored to contribute to this ongoing effort. Collected books were transported to the designated pickup location with the help of sixth-grade volunteers.

Rushmore has been running the book drive through the school library for over 10 years, reinforcing its commitment to building a culture of reading and community

involvement.